Monroe High assistant principal charged for inappropriate touching

A staff member at Monroe Comprehensive High School was arrested for inappropriate touching Wednesday morning.

The Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards confirmed that it was Assistant Principal Horace Bentley that was charged.

The arrest came after a student reported the incident to school police.

After reviewing video and conducting interviews, officials determined that there was enough evidence for an arrest.

Bentley was charged by Dougherty County School System Police with two felony counts of sexual assault by persons with a supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Superintendent Kenneth Dyer stated that although the incident is still under criminal investigation, he has recommended the termination of Bentley.

"Student safety remains our top priority in the Dougherty County School System. As soon as this incident was brought to our attention, our investigators and administrators acted swiftly to investigate it, remove the staff member from the school setting and take appropriate steps to bring charges," said Dyer.

