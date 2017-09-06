Irma evacuees: Resources to help those staying in SWGA - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Irma evacuees: Resources to help those staying in SWGA

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head. And in the south, we offer southern hospitality. Below is a list that includes links to resources for evacuees as they find shelter in the area. WALB will continue to update the information as we learn of more resources.

Where to stay: Most if not all hotels in the area are booked and waiting lists on some of them are currently as long as 80 people, but there are still places offering evacuees a place to stay.

Fueling up:

Where to eat:

  • Several places in Americus are offering food to evacuees and other services. Below is the Facebook post with all of the food and special services being offered.

Updates on Irma's progress:

Staying updated with what is going on here: WALB has free news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android devices. You can use these to stay informed with what's going on while you're here, get updates on our local forecast and watch our newscast live.

