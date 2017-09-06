WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/6/17): Jones gashes the defense

Deerfield-Windsor had dropped two straight games heading into last Friday night.

They needed a spark to win.

And that spark turned out being the Albany-Area WALB Player of the Week Garrett Jones.

The senior running back broke free time and time again in the Knights' 35-3 win over Terrell Academy.

Jones ran for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

And the veteran rusher was efficient.

He did all of his damage on just 16 carries.

That averages out to just over 13 yards per touch.

Jones credits the gameplan and his teammates for his ability to gash the Eagles' defense.

"The main reason we were able to have a good game Friday was because the passing started off really good," said Jones. "We were able to get the defense on their back (foot) and then I hit the holes the line gave me. They opened big holes for me and then I just fed off them."

The knights return home Friday to host Westfield.

He'll try and add another 200-yard performance, this time for the hometown fans.

