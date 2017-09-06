Albany youth summit to discuss alternatives to violence

An Albany group is hoping to decrease violence by teaching young men how to solve their problems without it.

The M.O.V.E.R.S. organization is searching for people who want to take part in a summit on the issue.

M.O.V.E.R.S. leaders said the event is the product of a partnership with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

It will allow kids, 10 to 20 years-old, to discuss their concerns and spend time together.

Participants will also attend an Albany State football game. The event is scheduled for October.

"It gives them an opportunity to voice their concerns and opinions," organizer David Milliner said. "We want to make sure to teach them to teach themselves. We want to keep working on their heads and their hearts, getting them to understand the importance of going forward and helping each other work out issues."

You can learn how to get your child involved by calling 229-291-0466 or visiting the M.O.V.E.R.S. website.

