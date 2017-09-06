Trojan Party: Lee County, Coffee atop 6A in the latest HS football poll

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:

Class AAAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Grayson (15) 150 1

2. Colquitt County 126 2

3. Mill Creek 118 3

4. Lowndes 114 4

5. North Cobb 67 7

6. Norcross 59 6

7. Archer 44 8

8. Parkview 28 5

9. Roswell 26 T9

10.South Forsyth 21 NR

Others receiving votes:

Others receiving votes: McEachern 18, Tift County 15, Walton 12, Lassiter 7, Newton 5, Marietta 4, North Paulding 4

Dropped out: McEachern (t9).¤

Class AAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Lee County (11) 144 2

2. Coffee (2) 129 3

3. Tucker (2) 126 1

4. Mays 84 7

5. Langston Hughes 69 T8

6. Northside-Warner Robins 63 T8

7. Harrison 61 5

8. Dalton 49 10

9. Lovejoy 43 6

10.Valdosta 22 4

Others receiving votes: Winder-Barrow 17, Allatoona 4, Douglas County 3, Alexander 2, Glynn Academy 2, North Atlanta 2, Richmond Hill 1

Dropped out: None.¤

Class AAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Rome (13) 148 1

2. Buford (2) 133 2

3. Stockbridge 115 3

4. Carrollton 100 4

5. Jones County 78 5

6. Warner Robins 64 8

7. Griffin 61 7

8. Arabia Mountain 36 9

9. Starr's Mill 27 10

10.Kell 23 6

Others receiving votes: Wayne County 19, Woodland-Stockbridge 10, Carver-Atlanta 3, Ware County 2, Clarke Central 1, Dutchtown 1

Dropped out: None.¤

Class AAAA

Pts Prv

1. Cartersville (15) 150 1

2. Thomson 135 2

3. Woodward Academy 100 5

4. Sandy Creek 96 6

5. Jefferson 81 4

6. Ridgeland 75 7

7. Blessed Trinity 70 3

8. Mary Persons 49 8

9. Burke County 38 9

10.Cedartown 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Marist 10, Heritage-Catoosa 4, Northwest Whitfield 3, Cairo 1.

Dropped out: Northwest Whitfield (10).¤

Class AAA

Pts Prv

1. Greater Atlanta Christian (11) 146 1

2. Cedar Grove (4) 138 2

3. Crisp County 114 5

4. Peach County 103 3

5. Jenkins-Savannah 84 6

6. Calhoun 70 4

7. Dawson County 60 8

8. Liberty County 35 T9

(tie) Bremen 35 NR

10.Monroe Area 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Sonoraville 13, Pace Academy 5, Pierce County 2, Lovett 2, Westminster 1.

Dropped out: Pace Academy (7), North Murray (t9).¤

Class AA

Pts Prv

1. Benedictine (15) 150 1

2. Callaway 119 2

3. Hapeville Charter 99 4

4. Screven County 92 5

5. Rabun County 77 7

6. Jefferson County 73 6

7. Fitzgerald 72 3

8. Thomasville 69 8

9. Brooks County 30 T9

10.Dodge County 10 NR

(tie)Heard County 10 T9

Others receiving votes: Pepperell 4, Swainsboro 3, Bacon County 1, Toombs County 1.

Dropped out: None.¤

Class A

Pts Prv

1. Eagle's Landing Christian (15) 150 1

2. Prince Avenue Christian 138 3

3. Wesleyan 110 5

4. Manchester 92 6

5. Clinch County 73 4

6. Macon County 50 2

7. Irwin County 38 NR

8. Mount Paran Christian 31 7

9. Calvary Day 22 NR

10.Emanuel County Institute 21 T10

Others receiving votes: McIntosh County Academy 14, Fellowship Christian 12, Charlton County 9, Stratford Academy 5, Taylor County 5, Putnam County 3.

Dropped out: Tattnall Square (8), Fellowship Christian (9), McIntosh County Academy (t10).¤

Publications participating: Albany Herald; Athens Banner-Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Times-Georgian, Carrollton; Cherokee Tribune, Canton; Covington News; Douglas County Sentinel, Douglasville; Forsyth County News, Cumming; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Savannah Morning News; Tifton Gazette; Walker Co. Messenger, LaFayette.

