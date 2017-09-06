TV production students get tips from the pros

High school television production students at Thomas County Central High School learned a lot about digital media and the news industry this morning, thanks to a special guest.

WALB News 10's Ashlyn Becton and Kristen Pozar Keeter visited the class, to teach students about news and answer their questions about careers.

The students learned how WALB and other news outlets are now using social media, more than ever, to connect with viewers.

Most importantly, the students learned about what jobs could be available for them after college.

"It's important to be up to date on what's changing, new technology and new job titles," said second-year broadcast student Kelly Pledger.

"You need to know about all the new equipment and everything, to grow as a filmmaker or photographer," said third-year broadcast student Will Mitchum.

All the students in the class are currently working on different projects, such as creating documentaries, or feature stories from the community.

