Lowndes Co. gives Texas a helping hand

As folks are preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, they are taking the time to donate to Harvey storm victims.

A Red Cross donation bank has been set up in the Valdosta Mall.

Mall employees say they wanted to do something to help those who are now recovering from the flooding and destruction.

"We know a lot of the people that were affected," said Specialty Leasing manager Enid Santana. "We have coworkers that aren't in their homes, that had to be evacuated. We kept getting emails that they were ok, but we thought 'what can we do to help?'"

The donation box was set up on Friday. The goal is to have it at least half way full.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!