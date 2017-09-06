Coffee authorities get more evidence making an arrest

A Coffee County man wanted on drug and firearms charges, faces more felonies after drug agents found narcotics on him.

Detectives with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit, with assistance from the Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit, arrested Austin Blake Musgrove recently on outstanding warrants for marijuana distribution, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

During the arrest, found methamphetamine and pain pills. Musgrove was also involved in an investigation that led to other charges including the sale of various Schedule II controlled substances.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Musgrove has been charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.

He remains in the Coffee County Jail without bond.

