Albany offers RV slots for Irma evacuees

An RV show at the Exchange Club drew 160 RVs, and they still had room to spare (Source: Exchange Club)

Several hundred people with recreational vehicles and trailers can find a safe place to ride out Hurricane Irma, in Southwest Georgia.

Chehaw Park and The Exchange Club of Albany said Wednesday that they are making accommodations for Floridians and Georgians who want to get to high, dry land.

The Exchange Club of Albany in coordination with the Exchange Club Fair of SW Georgia can take over 200 RVs, with power hookups and a sewer connection.

Chehaw Park can take up to 75 RVs with power and sewage, and 75 more with primitive camping. Both facilities will have 30 and 50 amp shore power. Chehaw is setting up additional shore power and dump stations

The Exchange Club will charge only $10.00 for electricity and cleanup.

Chehaw RV camping rates for evacuees begin at $17 per night and tent camping at $13.25 per night. Chehaw also has a small horse campground with a few corrals and room to highline, as well.

The address for the Exchange Club Trailer Park is 2007 Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.

The address for Chehaw Park is 105 Chehaw Park Road, Albany, GA 31701. This is about a mile off the US 19 Bypass, in Albany. Their phone number is 229.430.5275.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!