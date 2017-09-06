News to know for Wednesday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017 (Source: NOAA via AP)

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

IRMA HITS CARIBBEAN ISLANDS

The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday, churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend. The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Heavy rain and howling winds raked the neighboring island of Antigua, sending debris flying as people huddled in their homes or government shelters.

SOLD OUT HOTELS

Dozens of hotels in Southwest Georgia are booked up as Hurricane Irma makes it way inland. Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Rashelle Beasley said local hotels typically fill up quickly around Hurricane season. Beasley said many Florida residents are booking local hotels as a backup emergency plan.

MORE INDICTMENTS FOR BO DUKES

More indictments have been handed down in the ongoing case of the death of Tara Grinstead in Ocilla in 2005. Bo Dukes was indicted a week ago by a Wilcox County grand jury, on one count of concealing the death of another, one count of hindering the apprehension of a criminal, and two counts of making false statements. These new indictments claim he knowingly covered up the fact that Ryan Duke told him he killed Tara Grinstead, and he denied that he helped destroy and get rid of her body. It also says he denied talking about this with a man name John McCullough in Wilcox County.

LOWNDES CO. COLD CASE

Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies held a news conference Tuesday to announce the search for a suspect they believe murdered an insurance salesman in September of 1993. Blenus Grant Green was found brutally murdered near the intersection of Clay Road and Highway 94. The GBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff began investigating and recovered a palm print on Green's pickup truck, which was found on East Savannah Avenue. Working with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office, investigators determined that the palm print was left by Calvin Davis. They believe that Davis is in the Lowndes County vicinity, and they are actively looking for him.

