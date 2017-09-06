Daycare van driver turns himself in

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Department arrested Mark Edward Beach, Jr, 25, Monday night after he turned himself in.

Albany Police issued a reckless conduct warrant after the mother of a four-year-old child said someone left her kid alone in a day care van.

It happened at the Baby World Development Day Care Center last Tuesday afternoon.

Beach has since been released from the Dougherty County Jail.

