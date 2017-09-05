Two new businesses coming to downtown Albany

Two new businesses will soon be coming to downtown Albany.

Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority members said the businesses will be located at 102 and 104 Pine Avenue.

The board approved a local contractor's $100,000 bid to fix up the space on Tuesday afternoon.

The construction firm will repair electrical outlets, walls, and bathrooms so the buildings are ready for the new tenants.

Members explained they'll announce both of those new businesses in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!