SWGA Red Cross helps with Harvey, prepares for Irma

The American Red Cross teams are working around the clock to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of Harvey.

Right now, there are about 3,200 volunteers along the coast of Texas.

The Southwest Georgia Chapter sent eight volunteers who are working in shelters, tracking emergency vehicles and providing hot meals.

Executive Director Andy Brubaker said many are still waiting for the flood waters to recede so they can get to the hardest hit areas.

His staff is already preparing for Hurricane Irma.

"We have the ability to respond to multiple disasters at a time. Hurricane Irma that is coming in, we've already prepared 136,000 sheltering items throughout the east coast from Florida all the way up to the Atlantic sea board," said Brubaker.

Brubaker explained his team is also working on plans here in Albany for shelter preps.

He said they may open shelters in Southwest Georgia depending on the path of Irma.

The chapter will be holding another volunteer training on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at their office located at 500 Pine Avenue.

He also stressed monetary donations are the best way residents can help victims.

