DCSS preps for students impacted by Harvey

The Dougherty County School System is preparing for students impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

School staff members were in contact with the state's Department of Education discussing how to prepare for Harvey evacuees.

Thousands of families relocated to Georgia after Hurricane Katrina.

And more than 200 families from Louisiana and Mississippi enrolled at several schools in Dougherty County.

Dougherty County Schools Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said it's important for staff to make students from Texas feel comfortable given that many of their schools will be closed for months.

"Make them feel welcome to make them able to enroll in classes this late in the school year so that they hopefully don't miss a whole lot of educational experiences given the tragedy they've just come through," said Sumner.

Sumner also explained if they do get students from Texas, teachers will know how to best serve each student on a case-by-case basis.

He said many of the school districts are assessing the damage from the flood.

But right now, he believes in Houston alone, more than 30 schools were damaged.

