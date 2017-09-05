Tifton volunteer helps with Hurricane Harvey

A South Georgia native is wrapping up a two-week trip spent helping with relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

Rosby Powell is a volunteer from Tifton.

He's been in Corpus Christi, Texas for 11 days volunteering with the American Red Cross.

Powell said for the past week and a half, he's been working in the communities affected and helping with the devastation.

Powell said electric companies have multiple groups out there trying to restore power.

The American Red Cross is beginning to start preparations if Hurricane Irma touches land.

"They are shipping volunteers, shipping leadership, shipping resources and believe me, we aren't pulling out of Texas or Louisiana, everyone is still in place here," said Powell.

Powell will be returning to Georgia this week to begin preparing shelters for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

