Irma heads inland, SWGA hotels fill up

Dozens of hotels in Southwest Georgia have booked up as Hurricane Irma makes it way inland.

Fairfield Inn by Marriott and Hampton Inn and Suites were just some of the several hotels that were sold out, but the list is getting longer by the day.

Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Rashelle Beasley said local hotels typically fill up quickly around Hurricane season.

The Hilton Garden and the Araamda Inn were two of eight hotels sold out.

Some were booked from Thursday through next Tuesday.

Beasley said many Florida residents are booking local hotels as a backup emergency plan.

"People are kind of in a not knowing what to do. I hate to say a panic mode. But just making sure they have rooms available. So it could be that some of these rooms end up opening up as people are realizing that they are not in the area that needs to be evacuated," said Beasley.

Beasley is working with the state's visitor center to make sure they know whether to send evacuees to Albany or other places in Southwest Georgia.

She said hotel managers are prepared to deal with Florida residents given last year's influx of evacuees from Hurricane Matthew.

Staff at some hotels that aren't pet-friendly plan to soften their pet policies especially for evacuees with small pets.

So what hotels are left?

Albany 8 Inn has 25 to 30 rooms available with rates starting at $40.

The Relax Inn has 20 rooms available with rates starting $55.

Country Inn & Suites has 20 rooms available with rates starting at $110.

And Baymont Inn & Suites has a few rooms left.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!