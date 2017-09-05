TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/5/17): Colquitt County exacts revenge on Tucker

Colquitt County had a decisive 35-21 win over Tucker Friday night in Moultrie.

The Packers improved to (3-0) after defeating the AAAAAA state runners-up.

The Tigers are also the same team that marched into Moultrie last season and pulled off a 1-point victory.

Their first three Packers opponents this year collectively had a total of 3 regular season losses all of last year.

Colquitt County had four losses in the first four games of 2016--including the one to Tucker.

the Packers have improved from that mark, and It's an improvement that will need to persist.

The Packers host the AAAAAAA runners-up Roswell this Friday as they continue their gauntlet of a non-region slate.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!