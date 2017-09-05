Albany resident demands changes be made to dangerous intersection

A concerned Albany resident is speaking out asking for changes to be made to what she's calling a dangerous intersection.

Mary Galloway said the intersection of North Madison Street and West 3rd Avenue is a hot spot for crashes.

She said she's had enough and wants officials to look into what could be done to prevent more wrecks from happening.

Galloway reached out to WALB News 10 after we covered a fatal crash at the same intersection a couple of weeks ago.

Galloway lived on West 3rd Avenue.

She said she's witnessed crash after crash, in the same spot.

She's urging officials to take action and reinforce safety on this intersection.

"I personally feel it could've been prevented if they would have taken the time to come out here and check the lighting on the intersection or just patrol it to see what factors into all these wrecks that we're having here," said Galloway.

We have reached out to the Albany Police Department to get a comment about previous accidents at this same intersection and to see if plans are in place for possible improvement.

