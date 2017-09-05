Victim, driver identified in Grady Co. fatal accident

A man was killed on impact after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 84 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Grady County sheriff.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Kelly J. Lewis was hit by a vehicle driven by Charles Macon Moore II.

Sheriff Harry Young said that Lewis and a woman were driving down Highway 84, heading into Whigham when they stopped to move a blue barrel out of the way.

Deputies said that while Lewis was walking back to the vehicle, Moore's car came over the hill and hit him.

A GSP trooper said it happened east of Boydville Road.

GSP also said that Moore did stay on the scene after the accident happened.

Grady County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and GSP was notified of the accident around 4:30 p.m.

GSP is continuing to investigate and said that charges are pending further investigation.

