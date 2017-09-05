Man hit by vehicle on Highway 84, dies on impact

A man was killed on impact after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 84 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Grady County sheriff.

Sheriff Harry Young said a man and a woman were driving down Highway 84, heading into Whigham when they stopped to move a blue barrel out of the way.

Deputies said that while the man was walking back to the vehicle, another car came over the hill and hit him.

Grady County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and Georgia State Patrol was notified of the accident around 4:30 p.m.

GSP is handling the investigation.

No identities have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

