Bainbridge semi trailer full of water heads to Texas

A trailer packed full of bottled water is now on its way to Cleveland, Texas from Bainbridge.

The trailer left Tuesday morning from Flint Media SOWEGA Live headquarters on Scott Street.

The group estimates that they collected between 1,500 and 1,800 cases of water last week.

Employees at the radio station said it's amazing to see the outpouring of support from all of the surrounding communities.

Since more donations are still coming in, the station has parked another trailer outside.

So far, it is about a third of the way full.

