Thomas Co. EMA officials prep for severe weather

Hurricane Irma is a dangerous Category 5 hurricane heading west-northwest toward the Caribbean. (Source: NOAA)

Thomas County emergency officials are preparing for whatever weather South Georgia could experience from Hurricane Irma.

Tuesday, EMA staff went over emergency procedures and checked the chainsaws and generators.

They also made sure all of the proper cleanup supplies were in place.

Chief Chris Jones said Thomas County is no stranger to heavy rains and winds from storms.

"We have had tremendous impacts in our community from summer storms, and rain events not tied to tropical systems so these things do happen," said Jones.

The Emergency Management staff said it will monitor this storm and post all updates to its Facebook pages.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!