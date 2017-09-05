Path2College 529 Plan offers scholarship giveaway

If you're looking for some extra money for college, there's a program that wants to help you start your savings plan.

September is college savings month across the U.S.

To celebrate this month, Path2College 529 Plan has kicked off its 'What If' giveaway.

The giveaway awards two students, one from Northern Georgia and one from Southern Georgia, $5,500 scholarships each.

Path2College 529 Plan Executive Director Mitch Seabaugh said the only requirement to apply is that you are a parent, grandparent or legal guardian of someone who is 18 years old or younger who resides in the state of Georgia.

"We do things like this so we can raise awareness throughout the state about the fact that we have the Path2College 529 Plan, which is a tool that can be used by families to save for college," explained Seabaugh.

Seabaugh said two students will be randomly selected shortly after the deadline to enter, which is November 15.

If you would like to enter, you can find out how on the Path2College 529 Plan's website.

