South Georgia prepares for storm evacuees

South Georgia could see some of those evacuees forced to leave Florida in the next few days. (Source: WALB)

In the past with storms like Hurricane Hermine and Matthew, hotels all across the area were full within a matter of days.

Thomas County Emergency Management officials said they do not plan to open a host shelter for people looking to evacuate before the storm because of the uncertainty in Irma's track.

"We're just too close to the Gulf, not knowing which way the track is going, that's something we take into consideration with our planning efforts," said Thomas County Chief Chris Jones.

Thomas County EMA officials have a list of host shelters that could open after the storm hits for those looking to evacuate.

