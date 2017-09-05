Veterans First Light celebrates grand opening in Valdosta

Veterans First Light is located at 1700 E. Park Avenue in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Veterans will now have extra assistance in Valdosta and surrounding areas.

Veterans First Light celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday.

The non-profit organization has a three part program, support, advocacy and empowerment.

It will provide services like counseling, personal coaching, helping with benefits and health services and providing active duty and veterans with housing, training, education and even job placement.

CEO of Veterans First Light Bryan Roy said that with almost one-third of Valdosta being directly connected to the military, this program is beyond necessary.

"Usually when you're trying to find information on veteran issues, benefits or any of those types of things, you have to go on kind of a treasure hunt. What I want to do is be the central location," explained Roy.

Veterans First Light will work alongside the VA as well to help both active duty members and veterans and is located at 1700 East Park Avenue in Valdosta.

