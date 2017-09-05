Veterans First Light celebrates grand opening in Valdosta

Thomas County emergency officials are preparing for whatever weather South Georgia could experience from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Thomas County emergency officials are preparing for whatever weather South Georgia could experience from Hurricane Irma.More >>
If you're looking for some extra money for college, there's a program that wants to help you start your savings plan.More >>
If you're looking for some extra money for college, there's a program that wants to help you start your savings plan.More >>
South Georgia could see some evacuees forced to leave Florida in the next few days.More >>
South Georgia could see some evacuees forced to leave Florida in the next few days.More >>
Tuesday, marked a historic moment for Thomas County residents.More >>
Tuesday, marked a historic moment for Thomas County residents.More >>
Veterans will now have extra assistance in Valdosta and surrounding areas.More >>
Veterans will now have extra assistance in Valdosta and surrounding areas.More >>