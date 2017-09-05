Albany begins preparing drainage systems ahead of Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma approaches, Albany leaders are working to get prepared for the potential weather the storm could bring. (Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Hurricane Irma is still on track to impact Florida this weekend.

Albany Assistant City Manager for Utility Operations Phil Roberson said that Albany has a preparedness plan for when Hurricane Irma makes landfall if that does happen.

As of Tuesday evening, our WALB News 10 First Alert Weather Team said that if we feel any impact from Irma it would likely be tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. However, this is still subject to change as we are still nearly a week away from the storm's potential arrival

Roberson said that right now crews are out cleaning storm drains to prepare in advance.

He said the electrical crews have portable pumps, portable generators and street cleaners cleaning streets now.

"We're in that phase now where, we're out there, cleaning storm drains, cleaning holding ponds, making sure that everything is at full capacity," said Roberson.

Roberson said having this window of about six or seven days will help ensure preparedness.

Remember that if roads do experience flooding, it is best to not leave your home or current location so you and your car don't get stuck in the dangerous waters.

