20 years of life added to Cook Co. Landfill

Cook County will start building new cells for the landfill in January of 2018. (Source: WALB)

Cook County will be able to add another 20 years of life to their landfill thanks to two approved loans.

Cook Co. landfill had about a year of life left to it, according to Cook Co. Administrator Faye Hughes.

She said that the loans had been set in place since 1999 when the original solid waste plant closed.

The loan will be back paid by the SPLOST tax over the next six years.

The new plan to add more space consists of three pyramid style cells.

They will fill more air than acreage and will last a lot longer.

"I say it's one of the most important things that we're facing right now, because otherwise, we would have to contract with another community to take our garbage," said Hughes. "Right now we're self-sufficient in that, and we would not be had we not had our own landfill."

Hughes said the loans will hold the county over until the appointed funding is available for use.

Construction for the new cells is set to begin in early January of 2018.

