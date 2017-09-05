Calhoun Co.'s Rashun Williams commits to USF

Calhoun County senior Rashun Williams announced his commitment play to the University of South Florida via Twitter.

The Forward made his decision following a visit this past weekend to Tampa.

Next year he plans to be playing in the American Athletic Conference for newly hired head coach Brian Gregory.

He won't be able to make it official until November 8th when the early signing period opens up.

