Proposed Lee Co. hospital Certificate of Need made public on website

CON application for the Lee County Hospital from the Department of Health (Source: WALB)

The public now has complete access to the entire Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County hospital, and it's posted on the website, abetterleecounty.com.

Rick Muggridge, Lee County Commission Chairman, is the creator of the website.

Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said the Certificate of Need information that was listed on the 'A Better Lee County' website was not listed correctly until he sent a letter to Muggridge, requesting the information be public on August 29.

As of September 1, Muggridge said the information was all available on the website.

Muggridge said it was simply 'a human error' that the entire C.O.N. application was not online.

Muggridge's goal is to utilize his website to inform the public about the hospital.

The website now has sections that say, "Read the main Certification of Need Application" and "View the Certificates of Need Appendices" which were not available until September 1.

In May, the Certificate of Need application was just three pages.

After being deemed incomplete by the Georgia Department of Public Health twice in June, it was completed by mid-July.

