Accused husband killer's trial tentatively set

Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Albany and Dougherty County emergency officials are already preparing for Irma.More >>
Officials at Phoebe Sumter say rural hospitals are struggling, and they need help from residents to fund services.More >>
An woman accused of murdering her husband three years ago in Dougherty County will likely go to trial in December. On Tuesday Susan Embert went before Dougherty County Judge Willie Lockette this morning in a status hearing.More >>
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany is on its way to lend a helping hand in the relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey.More >>
