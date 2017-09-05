Boys & Girls Club of Albany heads to Texas to help with relief efforts

The devastating storm damaged several of the club's facilities over the past week. (Source: WALB)

Folks from the Boys & Girls Club of Albany are heading to help in Southeast Texas. (Source: WALB)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany is on its way to lend a helping hand in the relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

The devastating storm damaged several of the club's facilities over the past week.

Volunteers from all ages left Tuesday morning for Southeast Texas.

Dougherty County schools even let several kids out of class to go help with relief efforts.

Albany Teen Director Joshua Green said the volunteers are important for those flood victims.

"Really everything we've been learning day-to-day from our kids, we're going to take that and apply it to the other kids and just give them the smiles and love that the Boys & Girls Clubs are all about," explained Green.

Green said the club also wants to do the normal activities, like dancing and crafts with the kids.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!