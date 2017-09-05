Leesburg police chief hosts first ever 'Coffee with a Cop'

Today residents in Leesburg got to sit down with officers for its first 'Coffee with a Cop'. (Source: WALB)

Leesburg residents had a chance to sit and chat with police officers in a much more relaxed setting on Tuesday.

Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore hosted the first ever 'Coffee with a Cop' at Hardee's.

Moore said that he got the idea at a conference and wanted to try it out here. He hopes to encourage the public to interact with police and share any concerns they have.

"They'll understand that we're just like everybody else. We're here to protect everyone but to be your friend too. Got any problems? Then feel free to talk to a police officer, and let them know what is going on," said Moore.

If you missed out on this one, no worries, Moore said he plans to host another one in about six months.

