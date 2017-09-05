Rural hospitals need the community's help

That money goes toward facility upgrades, equipment and new services. (Source: WALB)

Officials at Phoebe Sumter say rural hospitals are struggling, and they need help from residents to fund services. (Source: WALB)

Officials at Phoebe Sumter say rural hospitals are struggling, and they need help from residents to fund services.

They're asking residents to make donations through a 90 percent rural hospital tax credit.

That money goes toward facility upgrades, equipment and new services.

Phoebe Sumter CEO Brandi Lunneborg said those donations helped open the Elaville Clinic back in August.

So far this year Phoebe Sumter has about $40,000 in donations, a big gap from the $4 million allowance.

"We have, in our rural communities, very high percentage of patients with no insurance or high deductible and other things that makes it very difficult for us to collect on those payments. This funding helps us to buy equipment and services, or pay the bills as it might be. It just depends on what the needs of that rural hospital are," explained Lunneborg.

The deadline to apply for the 2017 tax credit is November 1. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!