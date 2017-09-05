Albany woman displaced after mobile home fire

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the front porch and the center of the home. (Source: WALB)

A Dougherty County woman was displaced after her mobile home caught fire on Riley Road Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 10:30 a.m.

"I laid an inch and three quarters and attempted to make entry and rescue and at that time we were notified that everyone was out of the house, her and her dog both," said AFD Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation but they believe it may have been electrical.

