Cold Lowndes murder case may be solved

Last Friday, Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies took out a warrant for the arrest of a man they believe murdered an insurance salesman in September of 1993.

Tuesday afternoon, they held a news conference to announce the search for their suspect, in this nearly quarter-century old homicide.

Blenus Grant Green was found brutally murdered near the intersection of Clay Road and Highway 94.

The GBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff began investigating and recovered a palm print on Green's pickup truck, which was found on East Savannah Avenue.

Working with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office, investigators determined that the palm print was left by Calvin Davis.

They believe that Davis is in the Lowndes County vicinity, and they are actively looking for him.

If you have any information that may help authorities find Calvin Davis, or that may help solve the Green murder case, call the Lowndes County Sheriff at 229-671-2950.

