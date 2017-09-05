Q&A: Answering your Irma questions on Tuesday

Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)

Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week.

Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

What are the current forecast projections for Irma's impact on South Georgia?

The storm could reach us Monday afternoon/night or Tuesday. As it looks right now, again this is just a forecast nearly 7 days out, it will most likely be a tropical storm moving through South Georgia. We say tropical storm, we're talking about 40-60 MPH winds sustained, gusting to 70. Wind and rain, squally weather, which means wind and whipped rain. Rain totals are expected to be 4 inches for the western communities, and over 8 inches for the eastern communities. There might also be a risk for tornadoes when the storm makes landfall or when it comes into our area.

What will the storm be like strength wise when it reaches us?

As long as it's forecasted the way I'm thinking, it should be a tropical storm. If it's to the west, it could be a hurricane. If it's to the east, it'll have a lot less affect on us.

Is this anything like Harvey?

This is nothing like Harvey. This is moving 10-15 MPH, which if you take into account how Harvey was moving, was 2-3 MPH, so it's moving 5-10 times faster. And so the rain totals, at most some areas may see rain over 10 inches. But more like 4-8 inches.

Will we have the possibility for flooding?

There may be some flash flooding and some minor to moderate river flooding, again going off the forecast. However, nothing like Harvey. We're not expecting catastrophic flooding. Nothing like the flood of 1998 at this time.

Do we have the possibility for tornadoes?

When there's a tropical storm making landfall, you always have the possibility for tornadoes. They tend to be short lived, they tend to be weaker. They are not usually the EF-3s that we got during January. They're usually EF-0 or EF-1, with winds of about 75-100 MPH. As opposed to 135 MPH like we had in January.

What should people do today to get ready?

At this point, there isn't anything you really have to do. However, if you're out and about, you may as well go ahead and get yourself some water and other supplies. But really I think Thursday will be the day you'll need to make your plans.

Should people evacuate in South Georgia?

There is no reason to evacuate South Georgia. Again, the only reason you would want to evacuate, you would know there would be catastrophic flooding like there was in '94 and you know you live in a flood area. We don't see that happening right now. The only reason people evacuate for hurricanes typically is for storm surge along coastal areas, when a wall of water comes in land, which we saw with Katrina.

