Q&A: Answering your Irma questions

Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)

Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week.

Ahead of the storm, our First Alert Meteorologists Chris Zelman and Andrew Gorton are answering some of the questions you've been asking.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Andrew

What can we expect with the updated track of Irma?

The latest track of Irma takes it a little further up to the East than previous tracks have had it, but it still doesn't bring any potential impact to Southwest Georgia until late Sunday at the earliest, more likely Monday. It appears at this point, still 5 days out, that we would see some impact from the storm but nothing like hurricane force winds. That's not in the equation right now. Irma will still be a hurricane when it's impacting our area on Monday, but we will only see the tropical storm-force winds, which are 39 MPH and up.

What about flooding now?

East and Southeast Georgia may see some flooding, but I'm not as concerned about flooding in Southwest Georgia.

Will we still see tornadoes?

The tornado threat is always going to be on the northeast side of a hurricane. So for Southwest Georgia, I'm not concerned with a tornado threat associated with this storm. However, they are still possible for communities to our northeast.

Is it possible the storm could shift back toward us?

What we need to look out for in the next few days is exactly how far west it's going to go before it shifts to the north. So right now, models are in agreement for the most part that Irma is going to start shifting to the north right as it approaches the gulf coast of Florida. So down by Miami and the tip of Florida and ride along the Atlantic coast. That being said, this is 5 days away, and we've got multiple factors still in play here. So we could still see this shifting continuing to move west before it goes north, and we could see an impact expand a bit here in Southwest Georgia.

So what do we need to do today?

First off, there's no reason to panic, just prepare. What I tell you today is the same thing I would tell you at the start of hurricane season. You always want to have a few days of water and food for your family.

TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Chris

What are the current forecast projections for Irma's impact on South Georgia?

The storm could reach us Monday afternoon/night or Tuesday. As it looks right now, again this is just a forecast nearly 7 days out, it will most likely be a tropical storm moving through South Georgia. We say tropical storm, we're talking about 40-60 MPH winds sustained, gusting to 70. Wind and rain, squally weather, which means wind and whipped rain. Rain totals are expected to be 4 inches for the western communities, and over 8 inches for the eastern communities. There might also be a risk for tornadoes when the storm makes landfall or when it comes into our area.

What will the storm be like strength wise when it reaches us?

As long as it's forecasted the way I'm thinking, it should be a tropical storm. If it's to the west, it could be a hurricane. If it's to the east, it'll have a lot less affect on us.

Is this anything like Harvey?

This is nothing like Harvey. This is moving 10-15 MPH, which if you take into account how Harvey was moving, was 2-3 MPH, so it's moving 5-10 times faster. And so the rain totals, at most some areas may see rain over 10 inches. But more like 4-8 inches.

Will we have the possibility for flooding?

There may be some flash flooding and some minor to moderate river flooding, again going off the forecast. However, nothing like Harvey. We're not expecting catastrophic flooding. Nothing like the flood of 1998 at this time.

Do we have the possibility for tornadoes?

When there's a tropical storm making landfall, you always have the possibility for tornadoes. They tend to be short lived, they tend to be weaker. They are not usually the EF-3s that we got during January. They're usually EF-0 or EF-1, with winds of about 75-100 MPH. As opposed to 135 MPH like we had in January.

What should people do today to get ready?

At this point, there isn't anything you really have to do. However, if you're out and about, you may as well go ahead and get yourself some water and other supplies. But really I think Thursday will be the day you'll need to make your plans.

Should people evacuate in South Georgia?

There is no reason to evacuate South Georgia. Again, the only reason you would want to evacuate, you would know there would be catastrophic flooding like there was in '94 and you know you live in a flood area. We don't see that happening right now. The only reason people evacuate for hurricanes typically is for storm surge along coastal areas, when a wall of water comes in land, which we saw with Katrina.

Keep up with weather on the go!

For real time updates on weather in your area, download the WALB News and Weather apps.

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.