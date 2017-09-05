Dukes faces more indictments in Grinstead case

More indictments have been handed down in the ongoing case of the death of Tara Grinstead in Ocilla in 2005

Bo Dukes was indicted a week ago by a Wilcox County grand jury, on one count of concealing the death of another, one count of hindering the apprehension of a criminal, and two counts of making false statements.

He was indicted on August 28, and you can CLICK HERE to read the indictment.

Dukes was indicted in June in Ben Hill County on similar charges.

Ryan Duke is still in jail, charged with Grinstead's murder.

Officials haven't said if a body has been recovered.

