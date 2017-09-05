Hurricane preparation guide and checklist

It isn't clear how Irma will impact South Georgia, but safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead. (Source: Satellite image of Irma)

Hurricanes are dangerous storms that can have big impacts on a community regardless of their strength.

It isn't clear how Irma will impact South Georgia, but safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead.

Ready.gov complied an easy checklist for building your own kit:

FOOD AND WATER

Stock a 3-day supply for each family member including pets. Store in sealed, unbreakable containers. Identify the expiration date and replace every six months.

Bottled water - At least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days. Don't forget to add water for your pets, too.

Water purification tablets - These can be ordered at www.quakekare.com.

Non-perishable foods - At least enough for 3 to 7 days. You may need to make special consideration for infants or the elderly.

High-energy packaged foods - Peanut butter, crackers, nuts, raisins and dried fruits, snacks, cookies, etc.

Packaged juices - cans or cartons

Canned prepared meats

Canned prepared foods

Baby food and baby formula

Pet food (Note: Many shelters do not allow pets.)

Powdered or canned evaporated milk

Special dietary needs

IMPORTANT PAPERS TO TAKE WITH YOU

Driver's license or personal identification

Social Security card

Proof of residence (deed or lease)

Insurance policies

Birth and marriage certificates

Stocks, bonds, and other negotiable certificates

Wills, deeds, and copies of recent tax returns

BASIC SUPPLIES

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Keep up with weather on the go!

For real time updates on weather in your area, download the WALB News and Weather apps.

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.