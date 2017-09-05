Hurricane preparation guide and checklist - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hurricane preparation guide and checklist

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
It isn't clear how Irma will impact South Georgia, but safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead.
Hurricanes are dangerous storms that can have big impacts on a community regardless of their strength.

It isn't clear how Irma will impact South Georgia, but safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead.

Ready.gov complied an easy checklist for building your own kit:

FOOD AND WATER

Stock a 3-day supply for each family member including pets. Store in sealed, unbreakable containers. Identify the expiration date and replace every six months.

  • Bottled water - At least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days. Don't forget to add water for your pets, too.
  • Water purification tablets - These can be ordered at www.quakekare.com
  • Non-perishable foods - At least enough for 3 to 7 days. You may need to make special consideration for infants or the elderly.
  • High-energy packaged foods - Peanut butter, crackers, nuts, raisins and dried fruits, snacks, cookies, etc.
  • Packaged juices - cans or cartons
  • Canned prepared meats
  • Canned prepared foods
  • Baby food and baby formula
  • Pet food (Note: Many shelters do not allow pets.)
  • Powdered or canned evaporated milk
  • Special dietary needs

IMPORTANT PAPERS TO TAKE WITH YOU

  • Driver's license or personal identification
  • Social Security card
  • Proof of residence (deed or lease)
  • Insurance policies
  • Birth and marriage certificates
  • Stocks, bonds, and other negotiable certificates
  • Wills, deeds, and copies of recent tax returns

BASIC SUPPLIES

  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
  • Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
  • Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes
  • Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Matches in a waterproof container
  • Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils
  • Paper and pencil
  • Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

