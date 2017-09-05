Arlington woman arrested for stabbing death of another

A fight between two women ended with one being stabbed to death, and the woman suspected of the stabbing being arrested.

Arlington Police Chief Donnell Bryant said Tuesday morning that Lashonda Reid was killed about 2:00 a. m., and Australia Tammy Martin was taken into custody.

He said the details will be coming from the GBI, which is investigating the homicide.

