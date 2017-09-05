News to know for Tuesday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

HURRICANE IRMA

Hurricane Irma continues moving west packing winds of 140 mph putting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands under Hurricane Warnings. The Category 4 hurricane has strengthened as it moves toward the Caribbean. The hurricane is now about 410 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and is moving west at 13 mph. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on Monday in all of the state's 67 counties in response to Irma.

NEWTON ROAD WRECK

Albany first responders were on the scene of a crash Monday night. We're not sure how many vehicles were involved but have confirmed a semi truck was involved. It happened in the 3900 block of Newton Road across from the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. Albany police, the fire department and EMS responded to the wreck, along with the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Transportation. Right now, the crash is still under investigation. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

WARRANTS ISSUED FOR DAYCARE BUS DRIVER

The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for the man it believes left a four-year-old on a daycare van last week. Police have issued reckless conduct warrants for Mark Edward Beach Jr., 25. The mother of the four-year-old filed a police report when her daughter wasn't brought home from Baby World Development Day Care Center Tuesday afternoon. That's when she went up to the daycare and found her child, left alone on the van.

FAMILY MOURNS WOMAN KILLED IN CHASE

Monday was a somber holiday for relatives of Ruthie Richardson. On Labor Day, she was supposed to be moving to Douglas to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. But her life was cut short on Friday when a Georgia State Patrol car chase ended in her front yard. Ruthie was 59-years old and her family spent Monday remembering her. Ruthie was killed Friday night after a high-speed chase in Tifton ended in her front yard, killing her and seriously hurting Louis Bryant, 51, her brother.

