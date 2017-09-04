DoCo EMA urge residents to register for emergency training sessions

South Georgians can now learn how to react to life-threatening situations.

The Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency is teaming up with the Albany Fire Department.

They'll host a community-based emergency training for residents in Albany.

It's called "Until Help Arrives."

The program will focus on first care techniques, and how you should react during accidents while waiting on professional help.

Emergency Management Specialist Jenna Wirtz said the moments before medical help arrives are critical.

"There is always a lapse of time before professional responders arrive on scene and in that lapse of time, they need care. That's what this program does. It teaches regular people to provide that care," said Wirtz.

Wirtz explained performing first care could be the difference between life and death.

Each session is limited to 24 participants. You can register for one of the following sessions:

Sept 6th Session: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FGNWDRC (Wednesday, 7 pm)

Sept 9th Session: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/37YR598 (Saturday, 10 am)

Sept 13th Session: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/39R8KS6 (Wednesday, 7 pm)

