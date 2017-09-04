Theatre Albany awarded $34K grant for repairs

An Albany theatre now has the funding to give its building much-needed tender, loving care.

Theatre Albany received a $34,000 grant.

If you drive by the theatre, you'll notice a lot of construction, and these funds will help speed up the project.

Staff members explained they'll use the funds to give the pillars in the front more structural support.

Also, they'll revamp the handicap ramp and paint the exterior of the building.

The grant comes from The Fox Theatre Institute, part of the Fox Theatre.

"It's a non-matching grant so we do not have to come up with funds to match it which is great, great thing. And so we are excited, so when our patrons come to our show opening September 22nd they are going to see a renewed front," said President Kelly Mullens.

Theatre Albany staff said they will also upgrade the inside of the auditorium down the road.

Patrons can enjoy the new exterior facade during the opening show of Beauty and Beast on September 22nd.

Tickets go on sale September 12th, for theatre subscribers and the week of the show for the general public.

