UPDATE: One person dead after wreck on Newton Road

One person has died after a two vehicle wreck Monday night involving a semi-truck.

The wreck happened in the 3900 block of Newton Road across from the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.

Coroner Michael Fowler responded to the scene and pronounced one person dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

According to dispatch, the Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department and EMS responded to the wreck Monday night just after 9:30.

Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Transportation responded as well.

All lanes of traffic were blocked for about two hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

