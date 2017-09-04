UPDATE: Newton Road wreck victim identified

One person died after a two vehicle wreck just after 9:30 Monday night involving a semi-truck in the 3900 block of Newton Road, across from the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.

The Georgia State Patrol said that Maurice Jimmerson, 49, of Leesburg, was killed when he made a u-turn in his Dodge Charger, and was T-boned by a semi truck, driven by Perry Martin, 60, of Albany., who was driving a 2013 Kenworth semi-truck.

A passenger in the Charger, Quanisha Frager, 23, of Albany, sustained back injuries, and broken ribs, and was taken to Phoebe Putney.

Jimmerson was stopped in the right turn lane on Newton Road in front of the airport. The semi truck was traveling south in the right lane.

The car came to rest on the west shoulder of the road, and the semi truck traveled off the east shoulder hit a tree, a utility pole and a building, just south of Pecan Grove Lane and Highway 62, Newton Road.

Martin was not injured.

