UPDATE: Newton Road wreck victim identified

One person died after a two vehicle wreck just after 9:30 Monday night involving a semi-truck in the 3900 block of Newton Road, across from the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.More >>
One person died after a two vehicle wreck just after 9:30 Monday night involving a semi-truck in the 3900 block of Newton Road, across from the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.More >>
The Flint River Soil and Water Conservation recently welcomed Fredando Jackson as its new urban program coordinator. His job is to bring more of our region's fresh produce into the homes of those living here in the city.More >>
The Flint River Soil and Water Conservation recently welcomed Fredando Jackson as its new urban program coordinator. His job is to bring more of our region's fresh produce into the homes of those living here in the city.More >>
South Georgians can now learn how to react to life-threatening situations.More >>
South Georgians can now learn how to react to life-threatening situations.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to move west as a Category 4 hurricane, APD has issued warrants for a daycare bus driver, and more.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to move west as a Category 4 hurricane, APD has issued warrants for a daycare bus driver, and more.More >>
Like the mile markers on the highway, they help first responders quickly find people who may be lost or had an accident or medical emergency on the creek.More >>
Like the mile markers on the highway, they help first responders quickly find people who may be lost or had an accident or medical emergency on the creek.More >>