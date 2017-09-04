Crews respond to Newton Road wreck involving semi

According to dispatch, the Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department and EMS responded to a wreck on Newton Road Monday night.

Georgia State Patrol also has a trooper that responded.

And Georgia Department of Transportation has also arrived on scene.

Dispatch said it happened in the 3900 block of Newton Road, right across from the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport, and the call came in just after 9:30 p.m.

Dispatch also confirmed that a semi truck was involved.

There has been no word yet on injuries at this time.

Police are currently diverting traffic on both sides of the road as they work to clear the scene, drivers are urged to avoid the area until it is cleared.

This is a developing story and WALB has sent a crew to the scene. We will update the information as details come in.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!