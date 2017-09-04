Tifton Olive Garden caters free lunch for first responders on Labor Day

Michele Cavenaugh, Manager at The Olive Garder in Tifton (Source: WALB)

First Responders fill up on Olive Garden food (Source: WALB)

First Responders fill their plates with fresh food (Source: WALB)

A group of first responders who worked this Labor Day got a special treat.

The Tifton Police Department, Tifton Fire Department, Tift County Fire Department, Tift County Sheriff's Office and Tift County EMS were all provided a free lunch on Monday by Olive Garden.

Tifton Olive Garden General Manager Michele Cavenaugh explained that this year's event was held at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center to cater to up to 100 first responders, to thank them for their service to the community.

Tifton Fire Department Lieutenant Dale Tucker said his favorite part of the day was eating lunch with his co-workers.

"It's special that people appreciate what we do in the community," said Tucker

Tucker said it's nice for the restaurant to think of them, especially when other people are with their families over holidays.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!