Georgia State Patrol scopes out speeders on Labor Day

Corporal McKenzie calls in about a person he pulled over (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol was out in full force over the holiday weekend.

GSP Corporal Andrew McKenzie didn't even make it a mile outside of GSP Post 40 before he pulled over two traffic violators.

His first stop was on Highway 19 when he caught a woman speeding.

She was going 15 miles-per-hour above the speed limit.

McKenzie gave her a warning.

Moments later McKenzie caught a distracted driver on Highway 19 who said he was looking at his phone for directions. As a result, he was also speeding and he wasn't wearing a seat belt either.

McKenzie said he saw drivers speeding more than anything over the Labor Day weekend.

He urges drivers to slow down and leave for their destination early, make sure to obey posted speed limit signs and to buckle up.

And the holiday weekend means more people on the roads.

"Our goal is to have as many troopers out as possible, and the reason is that we are going to look for people who are driving unsafe, people that are speeding, but also by our presence we hope that the motorists will see that we're out here," explained McKenzie, "And that they will adhere to the postal speeds and drive safely."

McKenzie said drivers need to be cautious, not just over the weekend, but every day, because the life you save could just be your own.

