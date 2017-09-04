Family mourns loss of woman killed in high speed chase

Monday was a somber holiday for relatives of Ruthie Richardson. On Labor Day, she was supposed to be moving to Douglas to be closer to her daughter and grand-children. But her life was cut short on Friday when a Georgia State Patrol car chase ended in her front yard.

"I can barely breathe when I wake up in the morning. I think about it," said Sharlene Richardson, Ruthie's daughter.

Ruthie was 59-years old and her family spent Monday remembering her.

Ruthie was killed Friday night after a high-speed chase in Tifton ended in her front yard, killing her and seriously hurting Louis Bryant, 51, her brother.

GSP Sgt. Dwayne Massey said Michael Canady, 42, will face multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, DUI, aggravated assault and various traffic charges.

Bryant remains in the hospital in Macon.

Now, one of Ruthie's daughter's, Sharlene, wants to keep her mother's memory alive.

"She was a loving person. Her door was always open to anybody that needed a place to live, something to eat. Always had encouraging words to say to people," explained Sharlene.

Sharlene said her mom was moving from her home on the 400 block of 17th Street in Tifton. She said Ruthie wanted to be with her in Douglas to help Sharlene raise her three children.

"Whatever we needed, momma was there for us," said Sharlene.

Ruthie's other brother, Marvin Chaney, said his hospitalized brother is suffering from three broken ribs, a broken pelvic bone and a severely injured knee.

Marvin said Bryant will be in a wheel chair for up to six months once he is released from the hospital later this week.

"I feel like I lost someone real close to me and my brother is in the hospital suffering," said Marvin Chaney.

Sharlene said her mother's funeral will be held on Saturday.

"This is a major, a major blow to us as a family. We're having to bury my mom and see about my uncle," said Sharlene.

Sharlene also said the family was planning a surprise 60th birthday for Ruthie. Her birthday would have been on Friday, September 15.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!