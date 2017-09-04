Albany Fire Department offers basic emergency response class

'Until Help Arrives' is a program will focus on first care techniques, and how you should react during accidents while waiting on professional help. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency has teamed up with the Albany Fire Department.

The two groups will host a community-based emergency training for people in Albany.

It will be called 'Until Help Arrives'. The program will focus on first care techniques, and how you should react during accidents while waiting on professional help.

Emergency Management Specialist Jenna Wirtz said that the moments before medical help arrives are critical.

Wirtz said that performing first care could be the difference between life and death.

If you want to attend the class, you can find where to sign up at the Ready.gov website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!